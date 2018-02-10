Fitness to Malaika Arora is a way of life. It is correlational to her state of mind and keeps her focused to take on every day with utmost energy. Malaika's routine is wired in a way where she can balance both challenging schedules and never miss out on a day of exercise.

She is one Bollywood celebrity who is not just gorgeous but also extremely fit and pays a lot of attention to health and wellness. Now, Malaika Arora is all set to launch ‘Diva Yoga’ in partnership with Zorba Yoga, Asia’s largest yoga chain. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, the Bollywood diva talks yoga, fitness and more.

How much of a fitness freak are you?

Fitness for me is a way of life. It is correlational to my state of mind and keeps me focused to take on every day with utmost energy. My routine is wired in a way where I can balance both challenging schedules and never miss out on a day of exercise.

How does yoga help people especially women?

Yoga is essential for an all-round development of a healthy mind, body and soul. From constantly taking centre stage in all walks of life to playing multiple roles as a homemaker, mother and also slaying it at their workplace like a boss, the woman of today needs to stay fit and healthy to be able to multitask to perfection. Also, as of today where stress seems to an unavoidable part of our life the one-stop solution to counter this at all levels is “Yoga” for all my divas. So just stretch and “breathe”!!

Why did you choose to partner with Zorba?

I was actively looking at pursuing an initiative in the fitness space. In the process, I and my management agency Exceed Entertainment came across the most interesting proposition in Diva Yoga introduced to me by the CEO of

Zorba –Sarvesh Sashi, backed by the Talwalkars group. After a multitude of exploratory meetings and brainstorming sessions, we came up with Diva Yoga- A continuous transformational program for women who would like to undergo lifestyle changes and transform themselves into the Diva who is physically, mentally, emotionally and holistically beautiful.

What will be Diva Yoga’s USP?

Diva Yoga is a carefully crafted continuous transformational yoga program for women that improve their mental stability, emotional quotient, stress levels and physical fitness. Diva yoga is a unique product, which has the benefits of an ancient science like yoga and an added fun element to it.

In an age where people are turning to fitness, what is some advice you’d give them?

Eat, Sleep, Do Yoga, Repeat.