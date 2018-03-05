the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony, also known as Oscars was a star-studded event. The glamorous night witnessed mostly all the Hollywood celebrities to see who receives what award for their exceptional performance in the films. However, global star Priyanka Chopra sadly couldn't make it o the grand event as the actress was unwell.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for the third season of Quantico has given Oscar Awards 2018 a miss. PC couldn’t make it to the Oscars as she was not keeping well. Ms Chopra took to Instagram and in one of the stories wrote, “I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can’t wait to know the winners #oscars2018 ” However, the star was definitely missed at the grand night and we hope that she gets well pretty soon.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with her Hollywood projects, was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Priyanka recently shared phenomenal pictures from the sets of the show Quantico season 3 which also somehow revealed very little information about the plot of season 3 of Quantico. Priyanka also wrapped the shooting of her two upcoming Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? A Kid Like Jake, also starring Jim Parsons, Octavia Spenser and Claire Danes, also screened at the Sundance Festival recently.

