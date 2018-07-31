Bollywood actor and former porn star Sunny Leone does not only rule millions of hearts because of her charismatic charm on-screen but is also a social media sensation. The diva keeps posting photos and videos on her Instagram account in order to keep updating her fans about her life.

Bollywood actor and former porn star Sunny Leone does not only rule millions of hearts because of her charismatic charm on-screen but is also a social media sensation. The diva keeps posting photos and videos on her Instagram account in order to keep updating her fans about her life. Also, Sunny shares some stunning and sultry photos on her Instagram account that take social media by storm. The actress recently shared a photo on her Instagram account but we are wondering why is she making such serious expressions?

After all, we have all seen Sunny smiling and laughing in all her photos and videos. However, there is no doubt that she still looks absolutely stunning in the photo.

👀 Shot by @tomasmoucka #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

😜 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 21, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

With open hair, minimal make-up and those expressions, Sunny is sort of killing it. Have a look for yourself. Sunny is currently riding on the success of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which has become very popular.

The biopic web-series, based on the life and rollercoaster journey of Sunny Leone, is currently streaming on Zee5 and despite receiving mixed reviews from critics; the biopic is being loved by Sunny’s fans across the globe. Sunny was a very popular porn star before she entered Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 soon after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 6.

Sunny has a number of following on her Instagram account and has become a social media sensation. Sunny is one of the most searched celebrities on Google and has a massive fan base across the globe. She has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela among many others and also features in a number of item songs in many Bollywood films.

