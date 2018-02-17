Billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi has been accused of Rs 11,515 crore fraud in the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB). A CBI lookout notice was also issued against Modi and his associates on January 29, but all of them had already left the country by then. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, while taking a dig at NiMo, said he fails to understand that a bank loaned Rs 11,300 crore ( $1.8 billion) since 2011 to someone, and no inquiries took place during that period.

Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, accused of being involved in India’s biggest bank fraud, fled the country on January 29 after committing the crime. His brother, Nishal, a Belgian citizen, also left the country on January 1 and wife Ami, a US citizen, departed on January 6. While the agencies have issued a lookout circular against Nirav Modi, Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Richa Chadha, and Vivek Agnihotri have raised questions about the major banking fraud carried out by billionaire diamond trader Nirav Modi.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his unconventional social media posts, said that he fails to understand that a bank loaned Rs 11,300 crore ( $1.8 billion) since 2011 to someone, and no inquiries took place during that period. “What I cannot understand is that bank loans Rs 11,300 crore ( $1.8 billion) since 2011 to someone, and no inquiries took place during that period? Only proves ‘All that sparkle are not diamonds’. Lot of skeletons in the cupboard and lots of hands in lots of gloves,” Rishi Kapoor wrote on his Twitter account.

Actress Richa Chadha commented: “Bro! We pay 30.9 per cent income tax, 18 per cent GST and VAT on everything we buy. But Nirav Modi gets way with Rs 11,000 crore. My CA won’t be happy, but why the hell should I pay tax? So someone steals and gets away with it again?” Nirav Modi has been accused of Rs 11,515 crore fraud in the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB). A CBI lookout notice was also issued against Modi and his associates on January 29, but all of them had already left the country by then.

Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar and ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan also shared an SMS that is doing the rounds in the midst of the news about the scam. “Finding NiMo — movie by Punjab National Bank,” they tweeted. Ra One director, while being candid about the scam asked, “Was Nirav Modi’s bank account linked to his Aadhaar.”

Here are some reactions:

What I cannot understand is that a bank loans ₹11,300 Crores( $1.8 billion )since 2011 to someone,and no inquiries took place during that period? Only proves “All that sparkle are not Diamonds” Lot of skeletons in the cupboard and lots of hands in lots of gloves! pic.twitter.com/TjTqYQm6cn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018

Bro! We pay 30.9% Income Tax,18% GST and Vat on everything we buy.But #NiravModi gets way with ₹11000 cr. My CA won’t be happy, BUT WHY THE HELL SHOULD I PAY TAX? SO SOMEONE STEALS AND GETS AWAY WITH IT AGAIN? #NiravMallyaChor #YeBikGayiHai — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 15, 2018

I know that many of us who have worked hard to earn our livelihood, paid our taxes with pride feel robbed. I do. #NiravModi — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2018

Finding NiMo. ~a movie by Punjab National Bank — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) February 15, 2018

Let’s understand quite simply that if banks jump all over u for a small missed EMI, then thousands of crores can’t disappear without active collusion of bank/ govt officials Can’t be hard to find n arrest those responsible n still in the country? — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 17, 2018

