Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has landed in trouble after an FIR was lodged against the actress for shooting in ‘no camera zone’ inside Lingaraj Temple premises. The entire incident was highlighted after a video surfaced on social media which featured Raveena Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone.

A Case on Wednesday has been registered against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon by the administration of Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar for shooting an advertisement in No Camera Zone. The authorities of Sri Lingaraj Temple have lodged an FIR against Bollywood actress. The entire incident was highlighted after a video surfaced on social media which featured Raveena Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone. She had visited the temple on Sunday.

“The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone,” said Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the temple administration. Parida further informed that the temple has urged Commissionerate Police to take appropriate action after a detailed probe. Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi in a statement said that the police are examining the allegations and the further investigation is going on. In the clip which went viral, Raveena was seen offering some beauty tips which later sparked the entire controversy with several outfits as well as servitors opposing such act as a mobile phone and other electronic gadgets are banned inside the temple.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Anupam Kher: What makes him a versatile actor since his venture into Bollywood

Case registered against actress Raveena Tandon by administration of Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar for shooting an advertisement in 'No Camera Zone' #Odisha pic.twitter.com/VBjNMocKPm — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

I understand temple authorities are distraught as everyone around me (organisers, security, pandits, locals) were using cellphones, clicking videos, taking selfies. I was not aware of phone ban, hence the issue: Raveena Tandon to ANI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

It was no agency and no advertising. It was all locals & members of the Mandir Trust and some media who were filming on their mobiles phones and also taking selfies. Wasn't aware of phone ban, even local authorities didn't alert us or object: Raveena Tandon to ANI (File pic) pic.twitter.com/6pSW7OyMdA — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

ALSO READ: ‘One day at a time…’ says Arjun Kapoor as he finally speaks up after Sridevi’s demise

However, soon after the entire controversy, Raveena Tandon spoke to news agency ANI and said, “It was no agency and no advertising. It was all locals & members of the Mandir Trust and some media who were filming on their mobiles phones and also taking selfies. Wasn’t aware of phone ban, even local authorities didn’t alert us or object.” She further added, “I understand temple authorities are distraught as everyone around me (organisers, security, pandits, locals) were using cellphones, clicking videos, taking selfies. I was not aware of phone ban, hence the issue.”

ALSO READ: Making of Baaghi 2 Trailer: Know all the secrets behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s action-packed sequences

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App