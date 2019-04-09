A non-cognisable complaint was filed against a woman who abused Kalank actor Varun Dhawan and his family. The woman who threatened to physically harm Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, was registered under sections 504 (punishment for international insult and with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Archana Dange went outside Dhawan’s house at Juhu Tara Road on Friday i.e. April 6 at around 9:30 pm. The accused was waiting for the Kalank actor outside his residence. As soon as she saw him coming out of the house, she started abusing him and his family members. She then threatened to physically attack Varun Dhawan’s paramour Natasha Dalal. The lady then threatened to commit suicide in front of the actor’s house, said a Police officer at the Santacruz station.

Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie, Kalank. Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani starrer Kalank will hit the theatres on April 17, this year. The much-awaited star-studded movie is helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank is a Hindi period drama beautifully written by Hussain Dalal.

After Kalank, Varun Dhawan will feature in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat. The movie which is an official adaption of 2014’s South Korean film Ode to My Father, is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Kalank will hit the theatres on June 5, this year.

