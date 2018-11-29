Around 45 minutes ago, a fire broke out on the sets of Zero in Mumbai Film City, reported PTI quoting Mumbai police. Reports say that Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the sets when the incident took place. According to reports, four fire tenders have reach the spot to douse the fire.

Around 45 minutes ago, a fire broke out on the sets of Zero in Mumbai Film City, reported PTI quoting Mumbai police. Reports say that Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the sets when the incident took place. Besides Shah Rukh, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles. The much-awaited film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 21. According to reports, four fire tenders have reach the spot to douse the fire. No casualities have been reported so far.

Earlier in the month, makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film, which took the Internet by storm. In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a virtually challenged Bauua who falls in love with Aafia Yusufzai Bhinde (Anushka Sharma). Aafia is suffering from cerebral palsy and is stuck with her electronic wheelchair. The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif playing an alcoholic actress Babita Kumari. It seems that the film is going to be a love triangle among three of them.

Zero is directed by Anand L Rai and bankrollde by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. The film also features Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan among others. There are also cameo appearances by Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan.

As per reports, it is Shah Rukh’s one of the most expensive projects so far. The film has costed over Rs 200 crore and is expected to set the box office on fire. Menwhile, the makers have also dropped a few title tracks and new posters of the film online that have been winning hearts of the fans. And to see what Bauua has to mesmerise his fans with, we have to wait till December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More