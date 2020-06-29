Bollywood ki Home Delivery, an event to announce upcoming films that will be released on streaming platform Dosney+Hotstar was a success show with many actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, etc.

The moment we were all getting ready for is here. Disney + Hotstar on Monday announced that 7 Bollywood movies which will stream explicitly on its platform without cinematic release. While it has been already announced that Dil Bechara, which is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film alongside debutant Sanjana Sanghi, will release on July 24, some other films that were announced today are those are feature in the list of most anticipated films of 2020.

These include Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, Bhuj: Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra, The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan as the lead actor, Khuda Haafiz, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Lootcase featuring Kunal Khemmu.

On Monday, actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the digital release of their respective new films in the online launch event ‘Bollywood ki Home Delivery’, hosted by Varun Dhawan. It was also revealed that these films will launch on the streaming platform between July to October 2020.

Some of these movies are:

However, the event has also given birth to a new controversy with Vidyut Jammwal lashing out against Disney + Hotstar for not inviting them to the event. Kunal Khemmu’s tweet on the event also echoed the same emotion.

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

