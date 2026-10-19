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Home > Entertainment News > First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

First images of the suspected shooters in the Tiger Shroff firing case have emerged. Mumbai Police seized their Pulsar bike and are checking CCTV footage, trains and buses to trace them.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Held, Probe Takes New Turn (Images: X)
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Held, Probe Takes New Turn (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 11:10 IST

The first images of the men suspected of carrying out the firing attack on actor Tiger Shroff have emerged as Mumbai Police step up efforts to track them down. The attack took place as Shroff was leaving a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai, when two men allegedly opened fire at his BMW sedan, injuring his driver. Videos that surfaced after the incident show how close the shooters were to the car. Another video shows Shroff taking the wheel and rushing his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital, while splashes of blood remain visible on the road.

Tiger Shroff firing case: first images of suspected shooters emerge

A close-up image shows two men standing together, with one wearing a black cap. Police are examining available images and CCTV footage to identify the accused and establish their movements after the attack.

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In another video, Tiger Shroff is seen getting into the driver’s seat of his BMW sedan moments after the firing. He then drives away with his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. The road can be seen with blood splashes after the car leaves the area.

Tiger Shroff attack: FIR registered against three unidentified persons

Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the assassination attempt. The FIR invokes Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has directed police to trace the accused and assured strict action. Investigators are working to establish the identities of those involved and piece together their escape route.

Tiger Shroff shooting: Pulsar bike traced after changing hands three times

Reportedly, Police have seized the Pulsar motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters to escape from Juhu towards Andheri. The bike, which investigators believe is from Mumbai, has been kept at DN Nagar Police Station.

Investigators are checking its records using the number plate and chassis number. The initial probe found that the motorcycle had changed hands three times. Its first owner was from Jogeshwari, while the accused reportedly bought it from the third owner.

Tiger Shroff firing: accused take train from Andheri as checks intensify

According to reports, the accused went to Andheri railway station after the shooting and boarded a train. Police are examining CCTV footage to determine where they travelled next.

Mumbai Police have also intensified checks on public transport to prevent the suspects from escaping. Government and private buses leaving Mumbai are being inspected, while trains departing the city for other states are also undergoing intensive checks. The search for the accused is continuing.

Also Read: Watch Video: Real-Life Heroism: Injured Tiger Shroff Drives His Driver To Hospital After Shooting; Unseen Footage Emerges    

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First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?
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First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

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First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?
First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?
First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?
First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?
First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

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