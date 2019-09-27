First Jammu Film Festival: First Jammu International film festival has already been kickstarted. A total of thirty-seven short films and documentaries from 11 countries, besides the 10 projects from the native filmmakers will be screened on a two-day film festival.

First Jammu Film Festival: The much-awaited inaugural edition of Jammu International Film Festival started on Thursday, September 26. A two today festival is being organised by Vomedh at Abhinav Theatre which will showcase thirty-seven short films and documentaries from 11 countries, besides 10 projects from the native filmmakers. Speaking on the same, Mayor of Jammu Chander Mohan Gupta told reporters that the experience has no less than a dream come true for the Jammu people. The first-ever film festival is organised on Friday. With this, his wish was fulfilled.

Festival directors Rakesh Roshan Bhat and his brother Rohit Bhat said that several Bollywood actors, directors of other film festivals and participants from across the country have arrived to participate in the festival.

Producer Pralhad Taware, and celebrities such as Kashmira Shah, Ayub Khan and Ayaz Khan were present in Jammu to attend the festival.

Festival directors Pune International Film Festival, Amol Bhagat, and Kashmir World Film Festival, Mushtaq Ali, will also attend the movie festival.

Popular festival actors such as Mushtaq Kak and Lalit Parimoo had expressed their happiness over the response to the very first edition to the festival.

Kak said that they were pleasant, surprised to receive over 150 projects (short films and documentaries) across 15 countries in the very first edition. Our competent and eminent jury panel had carefully picked up the best projects that will be screened.

With a lot of interesting details, the acting workshop on Abhinay Yog will also be conducted by Parimoo.

Rohit Bhat said that the festival will represent the artistes’ aspirations in art and cinema loving people of Jammu.

Earlier, the Bollywood had explored the scenic locations along with the themes around Jammu and Kashmir fro along time. Jammu and Kashmir, in turn has provided an immense contribution to cinema in terms of artists and technicians. However, the focus is to improve the bond more specifically between Jammu region and film industry.

