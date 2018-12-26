Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor made a smashing debut this year with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Amid reports that Jahnvi Kapoor has been signed for Gunjan Saxena's biopic, her first look from the film has been leaked. In the photo doing rounds on social media, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a blue uniform. Gunjan Saxena is one of India's first female combat aviators and played a pivotal role in the rescue operations during the 1999 Kargil war.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor has been one of the top newsmakers of 2018. From a power-packed debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, signing Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht to emerging as the face of a beauty brand, the diva has been taking all the right steps at the right time and we are bowled by it. As the diva gears up to prep for Takht, it seems like she has bagged another interesting project in which she will essay the role of India’s first female combat aviator Gunjan Saxena.

While no official announcement has been made about the same, Janhvi’s first look from the film has been leaked on social media. In the photo circulating on social media, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a blue uniform with her hair tied in a low bun and minimal makeup. Needless to say, the actor looks promising and certainly impressive in her latest look.

Speaking about the project, a source told an entertainment portal that Janhvi will soon start prepping for her character and will be undertaking a few sessions on Indian Air Force’s work and lifestyle. The source added that Janhvi has spent time with Gunjan earlier and will be meeting her again to understand the story better.

For the uninitiated, Gunjan Saxena was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war as India’s first female combat aviator. For the rescue operations undertaken by her to help injured soldiers, she emerged as the first woman to be awarded the Shaurya Vir.

