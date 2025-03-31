Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

'Sardar 2' first look revealed! Karthi wields a Katana, while SJ Suryah debuts as the ruthless villain Black Dagger. The spy thriller’s release date will be announced soon.

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’


The first look poster of Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar 2’ was officially unveiled by director P.S. Mithran on Monday. Taking to social media, the director shared the poster with a message: “Eid Mubarak folks! Presenting the #Sardar2 first look. Prologue from 12.45 pm today.”

The poster features Karthi sporting an intense look, gripping a Katana, a traditional Japanese sword used by samurais, hinting at high-octane action sequences. Alongside the release of the first look, a prologue teaser is expected to drop later today, further elevating the anticipation surrounding the film.

Filming Nears Completion – Dubbing Underway Simultaneously

‘Sardar 2’ is currently in the final stages of filming, with the cast actively dubbing for their roles even as production continues. The film boasts the highest budget among all of Karthi’s projects, signifying its scale and grandeur.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The prequel, ‘Sardar 1’, was a major box office success, leading producer Lakshman of Prince Pictures to reward director P.S. Mithran with a Toyota Fortuner for delivering a blockbuster. The first part carried a strong social message about water conservation, along with being a commercial entertainer.

In ‘Sardar 2’, Karthi’s character transitions from being a cop to a spy working for the Indian government, embarking on a mission in Cambodia.

SJ Suryah Joins the Cast as ‘Black Dagger’ – A New Villain Emerges

The filmmakers introduced SJ Suryah as the menacing ‘Black Dagger’, the primary antagonist in ‘Sardar 2’. A teaser featuring the actor showcases him as a powerful threat to India, setting the stage for an intense battle between Sardar and Black Dagger.

Sardar 2 Prologue Teaser: Know Cast, Story And More About Karthi And SJ Suryah's Tamil Spy Action Movie

Alongside Karthi, the cast includes Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Sajal Ahmed, among others. The film also stars comedy sensation Yogi Babu, adding an element of humor to the spy-action drama.

Technical Crew and Multi-Language Release

The high-octane film is being produced by Prince Pictures and features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Other key technical crew members include:

  • Cinematography: George Williams

  • Editing: Ruben

  • Art Direction: K Kadhir

  • Stunt Choreography: Dhilip Subbarayan

  • Screenplay: M.R. Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee

‘Sardar 2′ is described as both a prequel and sequel to its predecessor, expanding on the events of the first film while also diving into the past of key characters. The film is set for a multi-language release, underlining the makers’ confidence in its universal appeal.

Release Date Awaited

The first-look poster was released on the occasion of Ugadi, further amplifying the excitement for the film. As the shooting progresses, the official release date is expected to be announced soon.

With the first installment setting the bar high, expectations for ‘Sardar 2’ are at an all-time high. Fans eagerly await more updates as Karthi gears up for another thrilling performance.

ALSO READ: Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Filed under

Karthi Sardar 2 Sardar 2 first look Sardar 2 teaser SJ Suryah

newsx

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers
Russia is continuing to w

Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations
newsx

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black...
newsx

Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For...
newsx

Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake
Delhi Assembly Session: C

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers

Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations

Russia Downplays Trump’s Criticism, Says ‘Work Ongoing’ With US on Ukraine Peace And Bilateral Relations

Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For Consumers

Delhi HC Rules Against Mandatory Service Charges In Restaurants, Lawyers Call It A Win For...

Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake

Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

Entertainment

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok