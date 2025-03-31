First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

'Sardar 2' first look revealed! Karthi wields a Katana, while SJ Suryah debuts as the ruthless villain Black Dagger. The spy thriller’s release date will be announced soon.

The first look poster of Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar 2’ was officially unveiled by director P.S. Mithran on Monday. Taking to social media, the director shared the poster with a message: “Eid Mubarak folks! Presenting the #Sardar2 first look. Prologue from 12.45 pm today.”

The poster features Karthi sporting an intense look, gripping a Katana, a traditional Japanese sword used by samurais, hinting at high-octane action sequences. Alongside the release of the first look, a prologue teaser is expected to drop later today, further elevating the anticipation surrounding the film.

Filming Nears Completion – Dubbing Underway Simultaneously

‘Sardar 2’ is currently in the final stages of filming, with the cast actively dubbing for their roles even as production continues. The film boasts the highest budget among all of Karthi’s projects, signifying its scale and grandeur.

The prequel, ‘Sardar 1’, was a major box office success, leading producer Lakshman of Prince Pictures to reward director P.S. Mithran with a Toyota Fortuner for delivering a blockbuster. The first part carried a strong social message about water conservation, along with being a commercial entertainer.

In ‘Sardar 2’, Karthi’s character transitions from being a cop to a spy working for the Indian government, embarking on a mission in Cambodia.

SJ Suryah Joins the Cast as ‘Black Dagger’ – A New Villain Emerges

The filmmakers introduced SJ Suryah as the menacing ‘Black Dagger’, the primary antagonist in ‘Sardar 2’. A teaser featuring the actor showcases him as a powerful threat to India, setting the stage for an intense battle between Sardar and Black Dagger.

Alongside Karthi, the cast includes Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Sajal Ahmed, among others. The film also stars comedy sensation Yogi Babu, adding an element of humor to the spy-action drama.

Technical Crew and Multi-Language Release

The high-octane film is being produced by Prince Pictures and features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Other key technical crew members include:

Cinematography: George Williams

Editing: Ruben

Art Direction: K Kadhir

Stunt Choreography: Dhilip Subbarayan

Screenplay: M.R. Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee

‘Sardar 2′ is described as both a prequel and sequel to its predecessor, expanding on the events of the first film while also diving into the past of key characters. The film is set for a multi-language release, underlining the makers’ confidence in its universal appeal.

Release Date Awaited

The first-look poster was released on the occasion of Ugadi, further amplifying the excitement for the film. As the shooting progresses, the official release date is expected to be announced soon.

With the first installment setting the bar high, expectations for ‘Sardar 2’ are at an all-time high. Fans eagerly await more updates as Karthi gears up for another thrilling performance.

