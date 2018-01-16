The first look of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy has been leaked on social media. In the pictures that have gone viral, Ranveer has gone back to basics while Alia is stealing hearts with her simple yet elegant look. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have already started shooting for their upcoming film Gully Boy. Just after few days of the announcement, the first look of the duo has been leaked on social media. In the viral photos, Alia Bhatt can be seen in a simple yet elegant look with minimal makeup and kurtas paired with a headscarf. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is donning a blue short kurta, grey jacket, denims and a big backpack. From the photos, it seems that the film is being shot in the suburbs of Mumbai chawls instead of an exotic location unlike Zoya’s previous film releases.

Alia shared the news of the first day at shoot on her official Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted, “And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial @zoyaakhtar” Ranveer Singh had reposted film director Zoya Akhtar’s image of the slate board on his Instagram handle that said, “Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise.

And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me 💫 Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar 💙 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018

Ranveer Singh has also been seen prepping a rap song for the film with his real life Gully Boy gang. The film takes an interesting angle on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy, based in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will come together on the big screen for the very first time. However, the duo have demonstrated their amazing on-screen chemistry in commercials. Along with the duo, ace actor Kalki Koechlin is also reported to join the star cast as a rapper. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.