The wait is finally over! Sanjay Dutt's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has been scheduled for a theatrical release on the eve of his birthday on July 27, 2018. In the film, the superstar will be essaying the key role of a gangster starring with Chitrangada Singh, Mahie Gill and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is the third instalment of the series after Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.

The Khalnayak of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt is back on the big screen with his upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Sanju Baba took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film and tweeted,“#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to hit the screens on 27th July, 2018. Mark the date! Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave” In the photo, the actor is seen sitting in front of a table while holding a gun in his hand. Some shot glasses are kept in front of him on a table while a few bodyguards can be seen in the background.

Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave pic.twitter.com/9OvD9QxaLB — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 14, 2018

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to release on the eve of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday: 27 July 2018… Produced by Rahul Mittra… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… Presented by Wave Cinemas… Here’s Sanju’s look from the movie”. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is the third instalment of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s series. The first franchise of the film featured Jimmy Shergill, Randeep Hooda and Mahi Gill while the sequel of the film Saheb Biwi and Gangster returns saw new additions Soha Ali Khan and Irrfan Khan.

In Saheb Biwi and Gangster 3, Chitrangada Singh along with Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill and veteran actor Nafisa Ali will join Sanjay Dutt. Previously, the actor has essayed negative roles in films like Khalnayak, Agneepath, Musafir, Vaastav and Kaante. The last Bollywood release of Sanju Baba was Bhoomi with Aditi Rao Hydari. The film revolved around a revenge drama that centered on the relationship between a father and his daughter.