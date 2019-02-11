Soundarya Rajinikanth wedding photos, Rajinikanth daughter Soundarya & Vishagan Vanangamudi marriage images and videos: Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi are all set to tie the knot at the Leela Palace in Chennai, today on February 11. The couple has arrived at the venue. Both of them looks beautiful together as they pose for the cameras. The first photograph of the couple is out on social media is out

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi, are all set to tie the knot at the Leela Palace in Chennai, today on February 11. The couple has arrived at the venue. Both of them look beautiful together as they pose for the cameras.

The first photograph of the couple is out on social media and undoubtedly, both of them, look extremely lovely together. Dressed up in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s pink and gold saree, Soundarya looks beautiful. While Vishagan looks handsome in an off-white traditionals.

In the photograph, the couple can be seen accompanying their respective parents at the wedding venue.

Tamil Nadu: Newly married couple Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi, the two tied knot at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/2Vo6N8KTiK — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi arrive at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where they are tying the knot today. pic.twitter.com/CRE1zWp3rk — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Several guests have already arrived at the wedding venue. Several photographs are doing the rounds on social media. Among the renowned Kollywood personalities, Kamal Haasan has also been invited at the wedding.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth and other guests at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is tying the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi today. pic.twitter.com/SwtLjRrouG — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

A video also went viral on social media from the couple’s sangeet where everyone can be seen dancing on the popular song.

This is the second marriage of Soundarya. Earlier, she was married to Chennai based industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. The couple’s relationship went through a rough patch and they headed for a divorce. The couple was officially separated last year stating ‘irreconcilable differences’. The couple together, have kid named Ved Krishna. Rajinikanth’s younger daughter is a filmmaker by profession.

