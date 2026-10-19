Watch Video: First Pics Of Tiger Shroff Emerge; Actor Suffers Gunpowder Burns, Chest Injuries After 5 Rounds Fired At His BMW In Juhu

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sustained minor injuries after unidentified individuals opened fire near a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence late Sunday night to check on his condition and assure him and his family of the state government’s support. The firing reportedly took place around 7 pm as the actor was leaving the club, with two people, including his driver, injured in the incident.

What happened during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

As per DCP Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff has been lucky to escape injury as shots were fired at him by some unknown people when he was trying to leave the football club. This is a matter for the Juhu Police Station and Mumbai Police are investigating the matter.

While the actor escaped without any gunshot wounds, his driver was reportedly struck by bullets. Two people sustained injuries in the firing. Further details about the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.

Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff, condemns firing

During his late-night visit, Shinde met Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, to enquire about their well-being. Photographs from the residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he spoke with the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and shards of glass. He also said that five rounds had been fired during the incident and that the actor’s driver was injured.

“This is a major incident… five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken,” Shinde said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police (Visuals source: Shivsena PR) — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Tiger Shroff’s family assured of state government support

Shinde assured the actor and his family that the government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety, particularly amid threats directed at public figures. He strongly condemned attempts to intimidate people through violence and warned that such incidents would not be tolerated.

“I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures… No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995… These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” he said.

Disha Patani visits Tiger Shroff after shooting

Actor Disha Patani, who is a friend of Tiger Shroff, was also spotted visiting his residence late Sunday night after reports of the firing emerged.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of public figures in Mumbai. While the state government has assured the actor and his family of its support, police are continuing their investigation into the shooting and the identities of those involved.

Also Read: Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured