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Home > Entertainment News > First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses

First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses

Superstar Salman Khan is widely known for his strong Bhaijaan persona who will not shake down and will be there for you no matter what. However, on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2026, the strong exterior wall dissolved, and fans got to see the emotional and heartbroken Salman Khan.

Salman Khan breaks at Kumud Rane's Funeral
Salman Khan breaks at Kumud Rane's Funeral

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 18:22 IST

Kumud Rane Death: Superstar Salman Khan is widely known for his strong Bhaijaan persona who will not shake down and will be there for you no matter what. However, on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2026, the strong exterior wall dissolved, and fans got to see the emotional and heartbroken Salman Khan.

Attending the final rites of his long-time family confidante Kumud Rane at a Mumbai crematorium, a visibly grief-stricken Salman broke down in tears, relying directly on his security team and family for physical support. For fans tracking the star, his raw, unscripted emotional display points to a painful reality: the actor is currently navigating an unprecedented, devastating month of back-to-back personal tragedies. Overwhelmed by the heartbreaking visuals, millions of fans worldwide have taken to social media to send prayers to the actor and his family.

The Sudden Passing of Kumud Rane

The sudden loss of Kumud Rane has sent shockwaves through Salman’s immediate inner circle. Unlike the high-profile Bollywood celebrities who normally capture headlines at Galaxy Apartments, Rane was a deeply private figure who operated entirely behind the scenes as an extended maternal anchor for the Khan family across generations.

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The sheer depth of her importance was cemented by the arrival of the entire Khan family contingent at the crematorium. Salman was surrounded by his mother Salma Khan, veteran actress Helen, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, and sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

While the entire family was visibly shaken but those present there noted that Salman was most devastated. He was holding back tears as he watched the cremation ceremony.

Sushil Kumar’s Death

The loss of Kumud Rane was not the only emotional loss for Salman in recent days, just last month Salman’s personal life was devastated by the sudden demise of his trusted companion of more than forty years, Sushil Kumar.

Kumar was not a part of the film industry; he was a silent fixture in Salman’s everyday life, standing by the actor through his most complex legal battles, professional highs, and private struggles since his youth.

Salman had publicly regarded Kumar as a brother, making his sudden departure a loss which can never be recovered for him.

Fans come to Salman’s support

As the painful videos and images of Salman Khan crying surfaced online fans immediately flooded platforms like X and Instagram with messages of strength and solidarity.








“Stay strong, Bhaijaan. Losing two pillars of your life in just one month is unbearable. We are all praying for you and the family,” wrote one fan on X.

The sentiment was echoed across fan clubs worldwide, with many noting how rare it is to see the fiercely private superstar show such vulnerability. Observers on the ground noted that the unedited footage from Tuesday’s funeral showed an entirely different side to the Khan family dynamics, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan formed a tight physical shield around their elderly mothers, Salma and Helen, while Salman, who usually stands as the primary protector, was seen leaning into his close bodyguards for strength, completely consumed by his thoughts.

While Salman is scheduled to return to high-intensity film sets later this summer, this heavy month of mourning serves as a stark reminder that behind the invincible cinematic hero lies a man quietly dealing with the heavy, universal toll of losing those who anchored his real world.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Touch Rs 3,400 In India As Advance Bookings Trigger Nationwide Frenzy

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First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses

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First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses

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First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses
First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses
First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses
First Sushil Kumar, Now Kumud Rane: Fans Send Prayers To Salman Khan Amid Devastating Losses

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