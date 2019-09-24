#FitIndiaMovement: Join with fit India Movement, Says Prime Miniter Narendra Modi to everyone. Actors and cricketers like Arjun Kapoor, Gautam Gambhir, Malaika Arora have joined the movement by sharing their Instagram Make Your Moov video. Recently Malaika Arora shared the video, watch the video here

#FitIndiaMovement: When India fit toh sab hit, that’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing with Fit India Movement. Actors and cricketers like Arjun Rampal, Gautam Gambhir, Malaika Arora have taken up Make Your Moov challenge and posted their fitness regime to inspire their fans.

Maliaka Arora today shared her Fit India Move video, in which she performed bench press exercise, the diva in the video inspire her fans to break inactive life and turn up to a healthy lifestyle. Malaika captioned the video and wrote: she took the MakeYourMoove challenge as part of Fit India Movement, let’s make India fitter.

In the video, the diva looks absolutely stunning in all-white dress code with chunky white sneakers. Malaika explained the benefits of doing bench press, as it makes the arm stronger. Maliaka passes on the challenge to Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff.

Watch video here:

Earlier this week, actor Arjun Rampal has taken up the challenge in which he showcases his morning crocodile ritual, he urges people to join Fit India movement. Even Member of Parliament, Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju has taken up Make Your Moov challenge and shared his Video on twitter.

Please join #PloggingRun on 2nd Oct Gandhi Jayanti. We can collect any litter on the route while jogging. The trash collecting activity while jogging will make India more CLEAN & FIT. Let us make the #FitIndiaMovement launched by PM @narendramodi ji a people's movement. pic.twitter.com/ELjHWIM5dR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people of the country to take the country towards a healthier future. Modi in an event said, fitness has always been an important part of our Indian culture, but now a normal person walks 8 to 10km in a day, and with technology physical activity has been reduced.

