Wednesday, June 4, 2025
F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

The Toronto incident comes shortly after a similar controversy erupted at a Barstool Sports-affiliated bar in Philadelphia. During a bottle service, a server allegedly displayed a sign that read "f–k the Jews," causing public outrage.

F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

Dave Portnoy


Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy faced a shocking antisemitic slur while filming a segment of his popular “One Bite” pizza review series in Toronto. During his visit to Terrazza Pizza, someone off-camera passed by and shouted, “F–k the Jews” at him.

Portnoy Responds On-Camera to Hate Speech
Portnoy, who is Jewish, immediately addressed the slur on camera. “See, there we go, there we go,” he said, visibly frustrated by the offensive outburst. The incident unfolded while he stood outside the pizzeria holding a box of pizza for the review.

Young Fans Laugh; Portnoy Calls Them Out

Following the hateful remark, a few young fans standing behind Portnoy started to laugh. The Barstool head sharply turned around and reprimanded them. “What are you guys f–king laughing about?” he questioned.

The fans immediately went quiet as Portnoy added sarcastically, “So here we go, one bite everybody knows the rules. What is that, Toronto hospitality?”

Bill the Greek, who was present with Portnoy during the review, also condemned the incident. “That’s terrible, terrible,” he stated, echoing the disapproval felt by many viewers who saw the clip online.

Similar Antisemitic Incident at Barstool Bar in Philadelphia

The Toronto incident comes shortly after a similar controversy erupted at a Barstool Sports-affiliated bar in Philadelphia. During a bottle service, a server allegedly displayed a sign that read “f–k the Jews,” causing public outrage.

Barstool Sansom, the bar involved in the Philadelphia incident, responded by firing two employees and suspending two Temple University students. In an official statement, the bar wrote, “We are saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated by the deplorable actions of a customer and misguided staff.”

Portnoy Vows Accountability in Emotional Rant

In the wake of the controversy, Portnoy went on a passionate tirade expressing his anger. “Who the f—k would do that sign in my f—king bar? You think I’m just gonna sit here? I’m gonna make it my f—king mission to put you in lights,” he declared in a viral video. “I’m on it. I’m f—king on it,” he added, emphasizing his commitment to identifying those responsible.

In an effort to turn the controversy into a teachable moment, Portnoy offered two of the customers involved a trip to Auschwitz in Poland to educate them on the consequences of antisemitism. However, after one person denied responsibility for sharing the sign on social media, Portnoy rescinded the offer.

Portnoy Says Actions Have Consequences

Portnoy later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “His trip to Poland has been revoked. Whatever ramifications come his way he 100% earned.”

He expressed disappointment that the individual failed to take accountability, saying, “I tried to throw a lifeline to a kid, and he’s like, ‘Well, I already got suspended from Temple’—because you got a ‘f–k the Jews’ sign at a bar and posted it.”

