Flashback 2018: This year Hollywood films broke the internet and Box Office records with fictional and comic stories. In 2018, all the big-budget films in Bollywood didn't work due to lack of story and script. Here is a list of all the Hollywood films which earned big numbers. From Marvels' Avengers: Infinity War to Marvel's Venom, these are top 5 movies that remained as the highest grossing films of 2018, worldwide!

All the big blockbuster movies of 2018 was a delight to watch on the big screen. This year was particularly special for Hollywood films, as these movies did some great business at the Indian box office. We got to this realisation that how much important a good script is for a movie that needs big viewership by the public. Hollywood films are setting gold standards for Bollywood films which need good scripts and story to work well with financial collections. The films produced and made in India considering the Indian diaspora are not working on the Box Office. We have seen all the three Khan’s struggle at the Box Office. On the other hand, Ayushmaan Khurana and Vicky Kaushal earned some pretty good numbers on the Box Office for Andhadhun, Raazi and Badhaai Ho. The millennials are watching all the Hollywood films as they are offering good stories with brilliant execution.

Here are the top 5 Hollywood films of 2018:

Avengers Infinity War

Do you have any doubt about Marvel movies earning big numbers? Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Wars earned a total of $2.048 billion, worldwide.

Black Panther

The Chadwick Boseman-starrer Black Panther which had Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Jordan earned $1,347 billion, worldwide.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom



Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum-starrer Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is on the third number. The movie collected $1,305 billion, worldwide.

Incredibles 2



Disney Pixar’s animated movie Incredibles 2 is the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2018. It earned $1,242 billion worldwide.

Venom



Tom Hardy-starrer Venom is on the fifth number in the list of 2018 and the third top-grosser from Marvels’ for the year. The movie earned $854 million, worldwide.

