Friday, September 20, 2024
Florence Pugh Admits To Having Trouble With Facing Criticism: Really Painful To Read People Being Nasty

Actor Florence Pugh opened up about how she faces criticism and comments about the way she looks and said that it is not easy for her to deal with it, reported E! Online.

“The internet’s a very mean place,” said Pugh. She added, “It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good.”

However, she asserted that now she believes in being herself. “The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me,” she continued.

“I don’t think it’s confidence in hoping people like me. I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else,” said Florence.

She added that she doesn’t believe in showing what she is not in reality on social media. “I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in,” said Pugh. “You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful.”

MUST READ: David Schwimmer Recalls How Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Was A Fan Of His Comedy

She shared, “But now I know what I want to show. I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”

She said that in her acting also she always wants to be real and authentic. “I feel like it’s my duty to play human and ugly, to translate what looks real and what feels painful, whether that’s an ugly cry or a face that doesn’t settle or a stomach that sits when you’re naked,” reported E! Online.

Florence Pugh is known for her roles in ‘Lady Macbeth’, ‘The Little Drummer Girl’, ‘Fighting with My Family’, among others.

(With Inputs From ANI)

