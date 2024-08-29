Thursday, August 29, 2024

Folk Singer Malini Awasthi Lauds Uttar Pradesh Government For Promoting Classical Music

Popular folk singer Malini Awasthi praised the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth for taking a keen interest in promoting classical and folk forms of music.

Before performing at Kajri Utsav in Azamgarh on Wednesday, Malini told ANI, “It is an honour to be invited to the Kajri Utsav and perform here. Also, it’s happening in Hariharpur. I feel nostalgic as I have learned music from the gurus of Hariharpur. Also, I laud the UP government and Yogi Adityanathji for always putting their best efforts into promoting classical music across the state.”

Malini Awasthi is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. She has lent her voice to films like ‘Durgamati'(2020), ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ (2015) and ‘Agent Vinod’ (2012).

Malini has also sung the title track of TV show ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’.

(With inputs from ANI)

