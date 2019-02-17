Amey Khopkar, chief of MNS Chitrapat Sena told news agency PTI that music companies like T-series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music have been verbally communicated to not work with Pakistani singers. Establishing his statement further, Khopkar claimed that Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has removed songs of Pakistani singers Rahat Ali Khan and Atif Aslam with whom the company had collaborated earlier

Following the Pulwama terror attack, reports citing protests against Kashmiris living in different parts of the country made headlines This came in everyone’s notice when some students studying in Dehradun complained of harassment by their landlords. This was followed by protests by locals across Dehradun. And it was not just the capital of Uttarakhand wherein students complained of assault, other states like Bihar too had anti-Kashmir outrage as people chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai demanding the ouster of Kashmiris from the state. Amid raging protests against Kashmiris, the bandwagon now has Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as the film wing of Raj Thackeray-led party on Saturday asked music companies to drop Pakistani singers.

A similar move was taken in 2016 as well when MNS had given a 48-hour deadline to Pakistani artists to leave the country soon after the Uri attack in the same year.

A similar move was taken in 2016 as well when MNS had given a 48-hour deadline to Pakistani artists to leave the country soon after the Uri attack in the same year. This was followed by Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) ban on Pakistan artists. The organisation had issued notices to actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan (to name a few) asking them to leave the country in the wake of unsettling relations between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

