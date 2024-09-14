Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

ohum Shah has officially announced Tumbbad 2, following the successful re-release of Tumbbad in theatres after six years. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday (September 14)), Sohum made the announcement through a video teaser

Sohum Shah has officially announced Tumbbad 2, following the successful re-release of Tumbbad in theatres after six years.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday (September 14)), Sohum made the announcement through a video teaser that features characters Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with a voiceover from Sohum Shah saying, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega…darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.”

The teaser ends with the ominous words, “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega,” hinting at a darker and larger-scale sequel.

Tumbbad shattered its original box office records upon re-release, even surpassing iconic films like ‘Sholay,’ ‘Mughal-e-Azam,’ and ‘Rockstar’ in terms of opening day collections.

In a statement shared by the PR team, Sohum Shah, who starred in and produced the film, shared his excitement about the sequel, saying,”Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king.”

“With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits,” he added.

‘Tumbadd’, which graced screens in 2018, returned to theatres on September 13.

It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.

The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

‘Tumbbad’ was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Apologises To Fans In London For Refusing To Click A Selfie With Them

(With inputs from ANI)