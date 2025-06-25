Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > For How Long Did Esha Gupta And Hardik Pandya Date? Actress Spills The Beans On Their Secret Relationship

For How Long Did Esha Gupta And Hardik Pandya Date? Actress Spills The Beans On Their Secret Relationship

Esha Gupta finally addressed dating rumours with Hardik Pandya, revealing they briefly spoke but never dated. She shared insights on why it didn't work out and her views on Pandya’s Koffee With Karan controversy. Esha prefers private, meaningful relationships.

Esha Gupta finally admits dating cricketer Hardik Pandya
Esha Gupta finally admits dating cricketer Hardik Pandya

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 15:51:03 IST

Hardik Pandya has dated a couple of gorgeous ladies in his life, and it looks like Bollywood actress Esha Gupta was also one of them. Though it was always rumoured, Esha finally gave in and decided to spill the beans on their secret relationship. 

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Raaz 3 actress shared that while they were in touch for a brief period, it never evolved into a real relationship.

Esha Gupta Reveals The Timeline Of Her Relationship With Hardik Pandya

Reflecting on their brief interaction, Esha said, “Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months.”

She added that they were at a phase where things were uncertain — a “maybe it’ll happen, maybe it won’t” kind of situation. Ultimately, she noted, “It ended before we even reached the dating stage.”

When asked if there was ever a genuine possibility of them becoming a couple, Esha responded, “Maybe it could have happened.” However, she admitted that things eventually fizzled out. She attributed it to poor timing and a lack of compatibility, emphasizing that there was “no drama or bitterness” — it just wasn’t meant to be.

Esha Gupta Opens Up On Hardik Pandya’s Koffee With Karan Controversy

Esha Gupta also spoke about the time when Hardik Pandya made controversial remarks on Koffee With Karan, which led to widespread criticism. She revealed that the controversy had no impact on her personally. “That part didn’t affect me, because we had already stopped talking by then,” the actress clarified.

Interestingly, Esha had previously criticized the tone of the episode for being misogynistic. However, she now believes there was no need to add fuel to the fire. “They were already going through enough. What good would it do if I jumped in with more criticism?” she reflected, revealing a more emotionally mature stance.

Esha Gupta Values Private and Grounded Relationships

Sharing more about why things never moved forward with Hardik, Esha highlighted the contrast in their lifestyles. She explained that she prefers “grounded, meaningful relationships away from the public spotlight,” which might not align with Pandya’s high-profile celebrity life.

On the professional front, Esha was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 alongside Bobby Deol on MX Player. She also portrayed the fierce DCP Laxmi Rathi in One Day: Justice Delivered. Rumours are buzzing that Esha might join the cast of the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, though an official announcement is still awaited.

