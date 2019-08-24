Forbes list 2019: The Forbes’ list of the year 2019 is out. Leaving behind all Hollywood celebrities, Scarlett Johansson is the highest-paid female actors in the world, for the second consecutive year.

Forbes list 2019: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has topped the Forbes’ list of the highest-paid female actors in the world, for the second consecutive year. Marvel film Avengers: Endgame, after the success of the film, the 34-year-old actor had reached at USD 56 million. Johansson also received a paycheck for Black Widow movie from Disney’s Marvel Studios. At number two is Modern Family star Sofia Vergara with USD 44.1 million earnings.

Big Little Lies actors Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kid secured at the third and fourth spot on the list, with the earning of USD 35 million and USD 34 million, respectively.

All the earnings have been calculated between the period of June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

While Jennifer Aniston, had earned in USD 28 million, secured among the top five.

After these, Kaley Cuoco (USD 25 million), Elisabeth Moss (USD 24 million) and Margot Robbie (USD 23.5 million) are also in the list.

Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo, were placed at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Forbes also stated that the combined earnings of highest-paid female actors has been grown by 69 per cent to USD 314.6 million.It was still below that the combined amount of their male counterparts who raked at USD 588.3 million.

Here’s the full list:

1. Scarlett Johansson – $56 million

2. Sofia Vergara – $44.1 million

3. Reese Witherspoon – $35 million

4. Nicole Kidman – $34 million

5. Jennifer Aniston – $28 million

6. Kaley Cuoco – $25 million

7. Elisabeth Moss – $24 million

8. Margot Robbie- $23.5 million

9. Charlize Theron- $23 million

10. Ellen Pompeo – $22 million

In the highest-paid actors’ list, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar stood at the fourth spot after beating actors like Bradley Cooper and Chris Evans with the earnings of $66 million The list of topped by Dwayne Johnson with total earnings of $89.4 million.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App