Forbes India Celebrity list: As the annual Forbes India celebrity list is out it is time to see the highest celebrity earners of this year. The top spot has been bagged by none other than the King Khan Salman Khan with total yearly earnings of Rs 253.25 crores followed by India’s cricket captain and husband of Zero actress Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli with yearly earnings of Rs 228.09 crores. Followed by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar with yearly earnings of Rs 185 crores.

Interestingly, for the very first time, a Bollywood actress has broken into the top 5 list. It is Deepika Padukone who is at the number 4 position with Rs. 112.8 crores as her annual earnings. Recently about an hour back Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram account to share the good news with her 30 million followers about her bagging the fourth position at the Forbes India Celebrity list.

In the picture, she is on the cover page of Forbes dressed in a turtleneck sky blue oversized sweater. Her hairdo is simple yet elegant as she has styled it in her statement look – middle partitioned sleek hairdo. The Padmavati actress has kept her makeup subtle with kohled eye and nude lipstick. The diva has made headlines throughout the year whether it be her blockbuster movie Padmavati or her big fat Indian wedding to her 6-year long boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

