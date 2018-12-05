Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity while King Khan is not even in the top 10 richest celebrities, as per the latest Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Salman has topped the list for the 3rd consecutive year and interestingly, his earnings constitute 8.06% of the total earnings, Rs 3,140.25 crore of the top 100 celebrities for the year, as per Forbes India.

Shah Rukh Khan who was at the 2nd spot on the 2017 list suffered this year's most dramatic fall

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity while King Khan is not even in the top 10 richest celebrities, as per the latest Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Dabangg Khan has topped the list for the 3rd consecutive year with his earnings slated at Rs 253.25 crore, thanks to the commercial success of his movies, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3. Salman has topped the list for the 3rd consecutive year and interestingly, his earnings constitute 8.06% of the total earnings, Rs 3,140.25 crore of the top 100 celebrities for the year, as per Forbes India.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the 2nd spot while actor Akshay Kumar at 3rd with earnings of Rs 228.09 crore and 185 crore respectively. Shah Rukh Khan who was at the 2nd spot on the 2017 list suffered this year’s most dramatic fall. Forbes has ranked him at 13th on the list with is annual income pegged at Rs 56 crore. Worth mentioning is that not even a single Shah Rukh Khan movie was released this year.

Deepika Padukone is the first woman celebrity who is in the top 5 with earnings of Rs 112.8 crore. Deepika was a major success this year with Padmaavat breaking major box office records. Deepika is followed by star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni at number 5, Aamir Khan (Rs 97.50 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 96.17 crore), Ranveer Singh (Rs 84.7 crore), Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 80.00 crore) and Ajay Devgn (Rs 74.50 crore) making it to the top 10.

After Deepika Padukone, the next female to make it to the list Alia Bhatt with net earnings of Rs 58.83 crore. Alia is at 12th place, after singer and musician AR Rehman with total earnings of Rs 66.75 crore at the 11th spot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More