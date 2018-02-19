Soon after Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight internet sensation after a clip from the newly-released song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral and people could not stop crushing over her, its now Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana who has became the latest national crush of India.

Himanshi won the 2011 edition of Miss Ludhiana contest when she was only 17

Internet sensation and Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who has shaken the social media by one wink, surely became an internet sensation but now it’s some other astonishing beauty who has been winning over millions of hearts in India by her striking appearance and charming smile. Himanshi Khurana, a famous Punjabi actress who has become the latest national crush of India. The stunning beauty and her mesmerizing pictures have taken the internet by storm in no time. You’ll not be able to take your eyes off her once you look at her gorgeous pictures.

Himanshi is a successful Punjabi actress who has also appeared in many super-hit music videos such as a Na Na Na Na by J Star, Soch’ by Hardy Sandhu, ‘Insomnia’ by Sippy gill and Laden by Jassi Gill. Himanshi hails from Punjab and was born on November 27, 1991, in Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. After completing her degree in aviation, she turned to acting and today she is one of the most successful actresses of Punjab and eventually due to her breathtaking pictures has not only become an internet sensation but also the latest national crush of India as fans cannot stop gushing over her pictures.

Himanshi won the 2011 edition of Miss Ludhiana contest when she was only 17! She rose to fame after acting in a Punjabi film, ‘Sadda Haq’. Apart from acting in films, she appeared in various music videos and modelled for well-known brands such as Make My Trip, Pepsi, Nestle, Geetanjali Jewellers, Kingfisher and Calvin Klein.

❤❤ @vibrosaunsalon A post shared by Himanshi Khurana (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Feb 10, 2018 at 10:59pm PST

😊😊 A post shared by Himanshi Khurana (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Feb 10, 2018 at 2:40am PST

😊😊😊 @turquoise_by_rachit ❤❤❤ A post shared by Himanshi Khurana (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Feb 15, 2018 at 12:31am PST