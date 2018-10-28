Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is just too gorgeous and stunning for even Instagram to handle. Every now and then, the Hate Story 4 star keeps sharing her saucy and glamorous photos on the photo-sharing platform, and it seems to work for her fan following too.

In the video, we can see Former Miss Universe sweating really hard in a gym. We can see the diva kicking really hard at the punching bag and there is no way to stop her. The picture has got over 195,990 likes so far and the comment section is flooding up with the compliments. In the video, we can see Urvashi wearing a sports bra teamed up with the cargo bottoms. Here’s take a look at the video:

The actor keeps sharing posts on her Instagram handle and her fans just go gaga over her pictures. Here are the bunch of pictures that proves Urvashi is nailing her Instagram game. We have chosen some of the best pictures proving that the lady is stunning and you should not better doubt it.

