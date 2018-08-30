Comedy king Kapil Sharma is back in limelight, this time for all good reasons. Earlier we reported that comedian turned actor, is all set to make a comeback with a sequel of his super hit show The Kapil Sharma. Well, there is more to the news! The fans were expected over Kapil Sharma's comeback but guess what, our laughter queen Bharti Singh and The Drama Company actor Krushna Abhishek will also join the controversial celeb.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is back in limelight, this time for all good reasons. Earlier we reported that comedian turned actor, is all set to make a comeback with a sequel of his super hit show The Kapil Sharma. Sharma, who went missing from the small screen after his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma went off air and all the tiff that took place on social media, he has finally decided to move on and kick-start the new journey on positive mode. The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 is expected to hit the television screens in mid-October.

Well, there is more to the news! The fans were expected over Kapil Sharma’s comeback but guess what, our laughter queen Bharti Singh and The Drama Company actor Krushna Abhishek will also join the controversial celeb. A source close to the makers of the show, Krushna and Bharti were already selected for the show and makers decided to rope Kapil Sharma for the same. Are you excited to see the bunch of comedians sharing one stage after years?

The show will be a comedy show but will have a different concept this time. The source was further noted saying that teh trio will as usual chat with celeb guests and perform gags on the show. Well, neither of the celebs has confirmed the news but we are excited for the three to make a comeback together with a blast.

Recently, Kapil Sharma being the producer of the upcoming Punjabi film came to notice after film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to announce the news. Son Of Manjeet which will star Gurpreet Ghuggi, B N Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Damanpreet Singh, Tania Malkeet Rauni and Harby Sangha, will hit the theatres on October 12, this year.

