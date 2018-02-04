Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was a delight to watch when she regally floated down the ramp on "Umrao Jaan" hit song "In aankhon ki masti" wearing a lehenga, glittering choli and diaphanous dual dupattas by brand Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. The designers showcased a collection titled "Samanzar - A Garden of Flowers" for their Kotwara label. The exotic regal occasion wear was royal attire, dappled with a generous dose of pearls and sequins. The flowing capes and shrugs that adorned the classic shararas and saris were visions of beauty as they floated down the ramp on glamorous models.

Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen was a delight to watch when she regally floated down the ramp on “Umrao Jaan” hit song “In aankhon ki masti” wearing a lehenga, glittering choli and diaphanous dual dupattas by brand Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, here. The designers showcased a collection titled “Samanzar – A Garden of Flowers” for their Kotwara label. Sama Ali, daughter of Meera and Muzaffar Ali presented Chikankari in a unique manner, which was quite incomparable. The addition of zardozi, aari and muqquaish to the delicate Chikankari embroidery, raised the design sensibilities to a more contemporary level.

The exotic regal occasion wear was royal attire, dappled with a generous dose of pearls and sequins. The flowing capes and shrugs that adorned the classic shararas and saris were visions of beauty as they floated down the ramp on glamorous models. The beauty of the Awadhi craft was heightened by the choice of fabrics like fine muslin and sheer chiffons that came to life with the rich velvets and brocades. The show opened with a line of pristine white creations. Kurtas with billowy sleeves, capris teamed with angarkhas and dupattas, while perky boleros added charm to the serene kurtas sprinkled with silver dazzle.

At times, cropped pants brought a hint of the fusion look which blended perfectly with the ensembles. The black line was stunning with lace capris and embroidery that twinkled like the stars. The entry of a magnificent white long, tiered, sheer, creation with gold insets, edged with tassels was a regal tulle robe that floated down the runway and looked splendid over a white embroidered kurti and tiered skirt. Here was an ensemble that was indeed fit for royalty. Shararas looked regal when they were teamed with kurtas and dupattas of ethereal elegance, wide palazzos, a corset floor-length kurta with a mini cape and saris with bell-sleeved blouses looked as fresh as the morning dew on a summer’s day.

Adding more drama, there were black saris with floor-kissing net capes, a quartet of lehenga/choli/bolero/dupatta in black and ivory and the kurta with a tiered tulle sharara and matching dupatta were creations that one can only dream of. Sushmita looked no less than a bride with million dollar smile when she showed her elegance on the runway while taking the walk. “Magical was the feeling while walking the runway. I always love walking Athe runway in Mumbai. I feel like I am home with my family and people are hooting for me. Looking royal is very easy with House of Kotwara,” she said.

The “Samanzar – A Garden of Flowers” collection created by Sama Ali for the Kotwara label by Meera and Muzaffar Ali was a luxurious line of traditional formal wear, in an amazing collage of textiles and crafts that had timeless appeal. The look created by Lakme makeup expert Donald Simrock was “a little something” as he called it. The look featured an extensive line with a chalk of black and a fair amount of mascara on the eyes.