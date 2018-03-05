Former Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now hitched. The lovebirds, who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, made their wedding announcement on Instagram with pictures from the ceremony. They first met on a flight to Bangkok and then their love story slowly started.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, who participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 9, got hitched in a low-key ceremony in a beach wedding. The lovebirds later broke the news after sharing adorable pictures with each other from their wedding ceremony on their respective social media accounts. The lovebirds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and have now tied the knot forever. They have even created a special hashtag for their wedding that says, #KeRoGetsHitched. Their wedding pictures are amazingly cute and they complement each other in every way possible.

“Found my prince charming,” wrote Rochelle while Keith captioned his post with several heart emoticons. The couple hasn’t revealed their wedding destination but, going by the pictures, it appears that they had a beach wedding. Rochelle wore a stunning white wedding gown while Keith complimented her in a light blue suit and looked like the most handsome groom ever. The two participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss 9 which is hosted by Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan. They first met on a flight to Bangkok and then their love story slowly started.

Actress Evelyn Sharma also posted a picture from their wedding and wrote a lovely message for the couple. “You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you. @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God’s blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever!”

