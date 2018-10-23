Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly possessing ecstasy pills. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been arrested with eight tablets of the prohibited ecstasy tablet.

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly possessing ecstasy pills. The police confirmed the reports on Tuesday while the actor was arrested on late Monday night. As per reported by IANS, the actor was apprehended from a hotel room in Belapur, which is infamous for rave parties. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been arrested with eight tablets of the prohibited ecstasy tablet.

The officials said that the controversial actor will be present before a court on Tuesday. A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, Navi Mumbai Deputy Police Commissioner Tushar Doshi was quoted by the Mumbai Mirror.

Also, it is not the first time that the actor has been arrested by the police. A couple of years ago, the Malvani police arrested Ajaz for allegedly sending lewd messages and obscene pictures to a lady on the social media networking site. He was booked under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A 38-year-old boutique owner had registered a complaint against Ajaz and revealed that they met online and were working on some business project. Besides this, the Versova Police had also arrested the actor for sending lewd messages to a model.

