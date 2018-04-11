Popular television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant actor Akashdeep Saigal has been booked by Mumbai police for allegedly beating up two auto drivers on the streets of Mumbai over space issue. According to reports, Mumbai’s Bandra Police has registered two first information reports (FIRs) — one against Saigal and the other against the two drivers.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and popular television actor Akashdeep Saigal has been booked by Mumbai police for allegedly beating up two auto drivers on the streets of Mumbai over space issue. According to reports, Mumbai’s Bandra Police has registered two first information reports (FIRs) — one against Saigal and the other against the two drivers. The actor is best known for his role as Ansh in Ekta Kapoor’s popular serial Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later made headlines with his stint in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Saigal, who is one of the most popular actors of the television industry, has also registered a cross FIR against the auto drivers. “On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the auto-rickshaw drivers over the road being one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The auto-rickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him,” a police source said.”

Police also informed HT that a few days ago, Akashdeep, along with others had requested the road number 38 in Bandra (West) to be shut from one side in order to make it one way as it disturbs the society members in the area owing to traffic. However, the autorickshaw drivers kept taking the road from the other side making it two-way. The traffic police a few days ago had put a divider to make it a one way.

“My client was beaten up by Saigal. He said he will drive from whichever side he wants to on the road. My client is critically injured and is admitted to a hospital. Saigal was called to the police station,” said one of the drivers’ advocate, Adil Khatri.

