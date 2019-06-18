Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu has filed an FIR against her Bigg Boss co-contestant Deepak Thakur after he made a video on a music app mentioning her name.

Remember Jasleen Matharu from Bigg Boss 12? The same controversial singer who created headlines after entering the show with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and she irked a controversy when she said that she was dating Anup who was 28 years older to him.

During her stay in the show, Jasleen Matharu was always in the news for some reason or the other and this time, the singer has once again managed to come in the headlines after she recently filed an FIR against her co-contestant from Bigg Boss Deepak Thakur.

This entire incident happened after Deepak Thakur made a video on a music app in which he asks a child that what would he do if he gets a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house to which the kid responded that he would want to have some fun with Jasleen Matharu in the swimming pool.

This made Jasleen Matharu file an FIR against Deepak Thakur. However, soon after the FIR, Deepak Thakur apologised to Jasleen Matharu in another vide and said that he is extremely sorry if he has hurt anyone’s sentiments.

He said that he did not intend to hurt Jasleen Matharu and he always respects women. Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu never got along well in the Bigg Boss house and had many infamous fights and brawls during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

They both participated in the 12th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

