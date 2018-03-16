Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna has been accused of fraud by a Delhi based event manager Manas Katyal. The event manager has revealed that Karishma had been roped in to perform at an event but she failed to turn up for the event despite receiving an advance payment for the same. On the other hand, Karishma refused all such claims and accused the event manager of duping her instead.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna has landed in legal trouble for allegedly cheating, threatening and blackmailing Delhi based event manger Manas Katyal. In a conversation with a leading daily, Manas revealed that the actress had been roped in perform at an event in Haldwani but she refused to turn up on the day of the event despite receiving an advance payment for the same. “We gave her the advance payment, thus booking her for the said date. However, Karishma and her entourage, including her manager Payal Rai and stylist Seema Samar Ahmed, didn’t show up at the venue. Her no-show caused a loss of nearly Rs. 10 lakh,” he said.

Not just that, the event manager has also accused Karishma of threatening their driver with a false case of harassment. “She threatened our driver with a false case of harassment if he didn’t turn the car around and drive her back to Delhi.” When the former Bigg Boss contestant was asked to respond to the allegations, she told a leading daily, “I was told the show was in Moradabad. When we reached Moradabad, we found out that the show was actually in Haldwani, which is another few hours from there. I had told Manas right at the start that I have a back issue and can’t travel long distances.’’

She further added, “Why should I return the money? He should compensate me for the mental harassment that I was put through.” On the work front, Karishma Tanna, who was last seen in Grand Masti, will be soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about the same, the diva told a leading daily, “I understand that it is just a guest appearance, but hopefully, it’d give me more recognition in the [film] industry. I’m being positive that something good will come my way after this big project.”

