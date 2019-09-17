Former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani backed the upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas featuring Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and slammed Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl calling the script outdated. Pahlaj feels there is lack of originality in the new age cinema.

Veteran film producer and former Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani opened up about the entertainment industry. According to Pahlaj, there is no originality in the new age cinema. He targeted Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest hit Dream Girl and called it outdated.

Pahlaj also backed the storyline of upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas directed by Sunny Deol. The film features Sunny’s son Karan Deol. He slammed netizens who are calling the film outdated and said the things that were unfashionable yesterday are trending now, its a cycle. The former censor board chief said Indian cinema is full of ideas and with time the ideas keep changing.

As per Pahlaj, the latest blockbuster film Dream Girl also had an old concept in which Ayushmann is trying to seduce men by impersonating a woman’s voice. It was done 29 years ago in the film Shola Aur Shabnam where Govinda try to speak like a woman. He also justified that he is accusing makers of copying his film but the idea they used is cyclic.

Nihalani feels that Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is not based on old concepts and audience should support Karan Deol on his upcoming debut film without passing any judgements. The film also marks Sahher Bambba debut in Indian Cinema. On the work front, Nihalani has produced many films till now and in 2019 he produced the film Rangeela Raja.

