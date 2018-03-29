The co-workers Prabhudeva and Varun Dhawan will now clash on box office with their respective films, October and Mercury. While Mercury being the silent horror thriller, Dhawan's October will be a romantic saga. Interestingly both of them starrer in ABCD 2 which was box office hit and no one is actually talking about the clash. It will surely be difficult for the movie lovers to choose between the two movies.

The Indian choreographer Prabhu deva and Student of the Year star Varun Dhawan were last seen sharing the screen for ABCD 2 will now clash with each other on the box office with their respective films, Mercury and October that are releasing on March 13, this year. Interestingly, no one is actually talking about the hot class that will make it difficult for the fans to pick between the two movies as both the films have amazing talented cast in it.

Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Remya Nambeesan, Anish Padman, Indhuja starrer film Mercury is a silent thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The music of the film is composed and arranged by Mithoon Sharma. Under the banner of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, the movie is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Karthikeyan Santhanam. The makers of scary looking silent thriller have not revealed much about the movie but according to the trailer, Prabhu is seen playing the role of a killer who reacts to noise so the other characters of the movie will be quiet in the entire movie.

Whereas, October the romance drama is the debut film of Banita Sandhu. Shoojit Sircar directorial has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banners of Rising Sun Films productions. Varun Dhawan will be playing the character of Dan who is a hotel management trainee and the career-oriented person who takes care of the lead female actress who is hospitalized. It will be interesting to see which movie collects a higher range in box office as Prabhudeva’s film is on a higher ground as all the horror lovers have chosen their movie. Take a look at the trailers of both the movies shared by Varun Dhawan and Prabhudeva.

DAN and SHIULI thank you for the love for the #October trailer #1monthforoctober pic.twitter.com/czxkQVokCq — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 13, 2018

Excited to share the teaser of my next film #Mercury starring @PDdancing. Hope you are all as thrilled by it as I am! Thank you @dhanushkraja @RanaDaggubati @NivinOfficial and @rakshitshetty for releasing it! https://t.co/QMcQjupPqA — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) March 7, 2018

