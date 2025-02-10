Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano is recovering from a frightening injury after being shot in the face with a pellet gun during a recreational outing.

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident


Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano is recovering from a frightening injury after being shot in the face with a pellet gun during a recreational outing. The 40-year-old Even Stevens and Kim Possible alum shared the experience with her fans through an Instagram video, assuring them she is safe but still recovering.

“So, I got shot in the eye. It was not fun. But I’m safe,” Romano said, pointing to a visible bruise under her right eye.

She explained that fragments of the pellet remained lodged in two places near her eye, with one too risky to remove surgically. Romano expressed gratitude for the medical team that treated her and for the first responders who acted quickly.
“First responders are the most amazing, superhero-like people who take care of us at our most desperate times,” she said.

Details of the Accident

The injury occurred while Romano was shooting clay pigeons to celebrate her husband Brendan Rooney’s birthday. According to her Instagram post, another member of the group fired unsafely in the wrong direction, causing the pellet to hit her face in multiple spots.

“I was hit in five places, and one of the shots was less than an inch from directly hitting my right eye,” Romano revealed. Fortunately, she can still see normally, though doctors will continue to monitor her condition.

Her husband immediately sprang into action, assessing the injury and rushing her to the hospital. Romano praised him for his quick thinking and care during the incident.

“Grateful to Be Alive”

Despite the ordeal, Romano remained in good spirits, saying, “I get to say I got shot in the face and lived to tell the tale.” She reminded her followers to “be grateful for every day” and urged them to always prioritize safety during outdoor activities.

Fans and friends flooded her comment section with supportive messages, wishing her a speedy recovery and thanking her for her openness in sharing the incident.

Romano has since promised to update her followers on her healing process, continuing to emphasize her gratitude for her safety and the care she received.

