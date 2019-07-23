Compose Anu Malik who was last seen judging Indian Idol season 10 is all set to return to TV show Superstar Singer post #MeToo controversy. This time as per reports he won't be a judge but a guest singer.

Last year was all about Me Too Movement from Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar to various names surfacing the internet, one such name was of composer and judge Anu Malik. After being accused by singer Shweta Pandit for inappropriate behavior, singer, Anu Malik had to quit Indian Idol season 10 as the judge of the show back in 2018. However, there were various reports on Anu Malik returning to Indian Idol next season.

Amidst all these reports, one more has surfaced where it is being said that Anu Malik is all set to return to television singing reality show Superstar Singer, but this time not as a judge but as a guest. He will be collaborating with lyricist Sameer. The duo has shared the stage before also in many songs and is currently working for the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer.

Going by the reports, it is suggested that Anu Malik and Sameer are working on a new song. Post Me Too this will be the first onstage appearance of Anu Malik. The episode is dedicated to Anu Malik and Sameer partnership. The reports said- Anu Malik will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them.

During the Me Too controversy, Anu Malik had issued a statement saying that I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indan Idol as I am not able to focus on my work and singing. The show Superstar Singer is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik.

