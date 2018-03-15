Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan who appeared in a surrogate advertisement for pan masala manufacturer Pan Bahar said that he was cheated by the company, as it did not disclose the ill nature of its product. Responding to the legal notice, Brosnan added that his agreement with the company was over and he was ready to extend his support and cooperate against such hazardous campaigns.

According to the show-cause notice, the government said that the paan masala contains areca nut, popularly known as supari, which is a cancer agent, and Brosnan as an actor promoting the product can leave an emphatic influence on the youngsters

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, who appeared in a surrogate advertisement for pan masala manufacturer Pan Bahar has claimed that he was “cheated” by the company, as it was not disclosed to him the harmful nature of its product, reported PTI. A surrogate advertisement is a form of advertising which is used to promote products, which can not publicly be advertised. The actor wrote a letter as a reply to the Delhi State Tobacco Control Cell, stating that he was beguiled by the company as it did not disclose the hazardous nature of the product and other items and conditions of the contract of advertisement.

The Delhi government in February asked the Hollywood actor to explain why he appeared in a commercial Indian brand’s pan masala advertisement and asked him to respond within 10 days or face punitive measures along with a fine of Rs 5,000. According to the show-cause notice, the government said that the pan masala contains areca nut, popularly known as supari, which is a cancer agent, and Brosnan as an actor promoting the product can leave a damaging influence on the youngsters. The government also asked the company, Pan Bahar, why any punitive action was not taken against its ts directors and office-bearers.

According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products, Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003 is an Act of Parliament of India which was enacted in 2003 to prohibit the advertisement of and to provide for the regulation of trade and commerce in, and production, supply and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India. The Act, which came into being in 2003, bans all kinds of implicit and explicit advertisements of tobacco products. In his reply to the legal notice, the actor also said that his agreement with the company has ended and he was ready to support and cooperate with the department against such campaigns.

