Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Bob Bryar, the longest-serving drummer for the iconic rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR), has died at the age of 44.

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Bob Bryar, the longest-serving drummer for the iconic rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR), has died at the age of 44. Bryar, who played with the band during their most influential years from 2004 to 2010, was found deceased at his Tennessee home on November 27, 2023.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Bryar had last been seen alive on November 4, and his body was discovered in a decomposed state. Investigators reported no signs of foul play, as all his personal belongings, including weapons and music equipment, were left untouched.

Animal Control responded to the scene and removed two dogs from Bryar’s residence after his body was found. A medical examiner is currently determining the cause and manner of his death.

Bob Bryar’s Legacy with My Chemical Romance

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance during a pivotal time for the band, replacing founding drummer Matt Pelissier in 2004. His arrival coincided with the band’s meteoric rise, following the release of their album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

The drummer contributed significantly to MCR’s landmark 2006 album The Black Parade, which remains a cultural touchstone in rock music. He also worked on the band’s 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. Despite his contributions to the album’s creation, Bryar parted ways with the band before its release.

Transition to Life Beyond Music

After leaving My Chemical Romance, Bryar continued to explore his passion for music, collaborating with other bands for several years. However, in 2014, he made the decision to retire from the music industry entirely, choosing instead to pursue a career in real estate.

During this period, Bryar also became deeply involved in dog rescue charities, using his platform to support animal sanctuaries. Notably, he auctioned off My Chemical Romance memorabilia to raise funds for these causes, showcasing his dedication to philanthropy.

Bob Bryar’s Personal Journey

Bryar’s post-MCR years were marked by personal struggles. He openly discussed experiencing suicidal thoughts, shedding light on the challenges he faced after stepping away from the limelight. In 2020, he honored the late Neil Peart, drummer of the legendary band Rush, writing about his childhood admiration and subsequent friendship with Peart.

While My Chemical Romance announced a reunion tour scheduled for next year, Bryar was not part of the lineup. Nevertheless, his legacy as the band’s longest-serving drummer and his contributions to their most celebrated works endure.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to mourn Bryar’s passing, celebrating his artistry and kindness. His tenure with My Chemical Romance left an indelible mark on the band’s music and the hearts of countless fans.

Read More: Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic

Filed under

Bob Bryar drummer My Chemical Romance Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge

Advertisement

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asserts Control Over Chennai and Districts

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asserts Control Over Chennai and Districts

Unique Notice Sent To Bus Driver And Conductor In Himachal Road Transport, Know Why

Unique Notice Sent To Bus Driver And Conductor In Himachal Road Transport, Know Why

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump In ‘Mar-A-Lago’ Amid Tarrif Threat

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump In ‘Mar-A-Lago’ Amid Tarrif Threat

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

Entertainment

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox