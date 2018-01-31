Former Naagin co-stars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan reunited on the sets of Naagin 3 to create the same on-screen magic. The duo have been replaced by leading telly actors Anita Hassandani, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti as the main lead. Latest reports suggest that Mouni and Adaa will be introducing the new leading ladies in the third season of the super-hit daily show.

With the new season of Naagin just around corner, the excitement among the audiences has been reaching new heights. The star cast will be different and so will be new plots and twists in the story. While popular television actors Anita Hassandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna have been roped in to replace the original Ichhadhari naagins, it seems that their fans will still get to see the glimpses of the two divas in the show. Recently, the duo reunited on the sets on the sets of the show to create the same onscreen magic.

Adaa took to Instagram to share a beautiful image of the two clad in stunning lehengas as her story with the caption, “Back Together”. Some reports suggest that the former naagins will introduce the new star cast in the show while others suggest that the duo will be seen in some flashback scenes. Earlier, Mouni had posted an emotional farewell message on her Instagram. She captioned: “I have been holding onto this emotion for quite sometime now. But its time to let go of something that holds a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying them was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor. Thank you maam , i shall always be thankful and they ll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief ~ Naagin 1 & 2.”

She added, “Anyone who knows me knows how attached i am with what i love. So without much ado i bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one s gonna be epic too #NaaginForever. ” Show Producer Ekta Kapoor commented on her post and said, “ “There will only be one Naagin for us and that’s You! All good things come to an end … and bigger things await you; some of which I’m writing with my heart and soul (Mehrunissa). You made Naagin ‘INDIA’S most watched show in the last 5years’, now other feats await you. Love you.”

The diva will making her big Bollywood debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Reema Kagti the film will be a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr., who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948.