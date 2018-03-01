Meghan Markle, an American actress and humanitarian who is going to be the part of British royal family backs the global anti-sexual harassment campaigns Me Too and Time's Up while speaking about the campaign she wants to start her life as a young royal hitting the "ground running”. During the first official event, she was accompanied by William, Kate and fiance Harry. The main idea of the initiative is to stand up for gender equality and women empowerment.

Meghan Markle backs the global anti-sexual harassment campaigns Me Too and Time’s Up while speaking about the campaign she wants to start her life as a young royal hitting the “ground running”. The idea behind the campaign is to support the women empowerment and anti-sexual harassment movement #Me Too and Time’s Up. Former Suits star was very enthusiastic and passionate about doing more charity work after her wedding. while making a first official appearance with fiance Harry. Meghan was seen pushing the idea of gender equality and empowering women through her works as women’s advocate for the UN, she highlighted the issue during the event, saying in light of the campaign women being empowered and people supporting them there was no better time to highlight”.

During the first official event she was accompanied by William, Kate and fiance Prince Harry- the prince described his bride-to-be as a welcome addition, saying about the initiative, it was positive and they now had “four different personalities” at the foundation. Harry revealed, “We are pretty tied up with planning a wedding at the moment but we are really looking to make much of a difference and work as a pair. The theme of Making A Difference Together, the programme in London showcased ideas initiated and run under the Royal Foundation launched by William and Harry in 2011 as the main binding force to pursue their charitable and philanthropic interest.

Their project includes the Heads together mental health campaign, the Invictus Games for wounded and injured in military and veterans, and the United For Wildlife initiative. MS Markle during an question-answer session said, “just been here for three months”, but added later “I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns, I mean Me Too and Time’s Up, and there is no better time than to really continue to put light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them men included in that. I mean, it makes such a tremendous difference.

UN secretary general Ban-Ki Moon in 2015 joined a standing ovation for Ms Markle after she delivered a speech on international women’s Day as UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Leadership and Political Participation. When Meghan was raising the issue of women empowerment, Harry also focused on some of the efforts tackling youth violence. Harry told the audience of Foundation supporters, programme partners and beneficiaries, It was essential to found the root cause of problems and gave the example of knife crime is a symptom of a cause so therefore go and have a discussion with young people, which we are doing, speak to those communities and actually listen to what they think the problems are.

