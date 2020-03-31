Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer: Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, and Bani J starrer Four More Shots Please is back with its new season which will streaming from April 17. Watch the trailer of Four More Shots Please 2 here—

Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer: Finally, after a long break the most loved and awaited web series Four More Shots Please is back with its second season with a double dose of entertainment. The trailer of Four More Shots Please 2 recently released and it has no doubt created a buzz on the Internet. With the trailer, the makers also revealed that the season will be streaming from April 17 featuring some of the amazing actors like Prateik Babbar, Milind Soman, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, and Bani J.

The bold, sassy, rebel and witty story of four friends Anjana, Umang, Damini and Siddhi are back to make new mistakes with more confidence and except each other without the fear of getting judged. While Damini is seen struggling for her book, Siddhi becomes more interesting as the second season brings her sassier as she will be seen fulfilling all her desires.

The trailer starts when Umang informs her girl gang about Siddhi being in trouble in Istanbul and all the three decide to rescue Siddhi giving it the name of reunion. To those who don’t know the story is all about four unapologetically flawed girls who want to live life on their terms and conditions by making more mistakes, learning, discovering their own selves and giving tough competition to the people around by showcasing their bolder side.

Watch Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer here—

Season 2 come as a reunion of the girl gang with the addition of certain new characters making the storyline even ore interesting, Together, it will be interesting to see what Nupur Asthana, the director of the web series brings new to the table.

