Four More Shots Please season 2: Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please starring Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.

The much-loved web-series titled v starring Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo that streamed on Amazon Prime Video this year is coming back with season 2 and fans are eagerly waiting for the second season to stream. Four More Shots Please! has been helmed by Anu Menon and talks about the life of four best friends who are in their mid-20s and 30s and how they are dealing with the problems of life such as finding a perfect life partner, dealing with a divorce, body shaming, sexual preferences, and many other things.

The women-lead web-series was loved by the audience and especially youngsters. Four More Shots Please! also stars Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Sapna Pabbi and Rajeev Siddhartha in supporting roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared posters from the web-series announcing the second season. While the first season was directed by Anu Menon, the second season of Four More Shots Please!

Season 2… Amazon Prime Video greenlights the second season of web series #FourMoreShotsPlease… Stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo… Directed by Nupur Asthana… Produced by PNC Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy. pic.twitter.com/HD23UQThJF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2019

is being directed by Nupur Asthana and is being backed by PNC Ltd and Rangita Pritish Nandy. It was one of the most refreshing web-series which portrayed that women are capable of making their own decisions and choices and they do live by them.

The stories of all the four women in the web-series were inspiring, liberating, brave and motivating. As soon as Amazon Prime Video greenlighted the second season of Four More Shots Please!, fans rejoiced and are now eagerly waiting for the second season to start streaming.

Bani J plays the role of Umang Singh in the web-series who is a bisexual and fighting against the rules of the society while Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Anjana Menon who is a single mother and divorced.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App