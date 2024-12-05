Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather Series

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has one regret about making what is widely regarded as the best sequel of all times.

Hollywood’s ever-increasing fascination with sequels resulted after ‘The Godfather Part II’ (1974), for which he fought Paramount Pictures to return to the director’s chair after the first 1972 smash.

“They said, basically, ‘Francis, you’ve made Coca-Cola. You’re gonna stop making colas?'” recalled Coppola.

In an attempt to get out of directing the sequel, Coppola suggested up-and-coming director Martin Scorsese take the reins.

However, Paramount Studios rejected the idea. After which Coppola made some demands, including a 1 million dollar pay cheque and the addition of ‘Part II’ to the title.

Although the studio thought it was a crazy idea, they ultimately agreed.

“So I’m the jerk that started numbers on movies,” Coppola added. “I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone.”

Notably, ‘The Godfather Part II,’ one of the greatest movies of all time, won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Coppola and Best Adapted Screenplay for him and author Mario Puzo, reported Deadline.

Coppola’s legacy is built on a remarkable filmography that includes iconic titles such as ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Godfather Part II,’ and ‘Apocalypse Now.’

Beyond his directorial achievements, he has also shaped the careers of many filmmakers, including his own family members–Sofia, Gia, and Roman Coppola.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

