Fraud Saiyaan trailer: The much-anticipated movie Fraud Saiyaan trailer is finally out and has created a buzz on YouTube. In just a few hours of the upload, the trailer has garnered over 1.3 million views which proves that the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie which will hit the silver screens on January 18, 2019.

Fraud Saiyaan trailer: Fraud Saiyaan is an upcoming Comedy film of Arshad Warsi and Sara Loren in lead roles. Finally, the trailer of the movie is out. Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha the movie is likely to hit the silver screens this new year. The movie feature Saurabh Shukla, Nivedita Tiwari and Deepali Pansare in supporting roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the lead character of Arshad with various frolic relationships with multiple women for money.

The twist in the movie is brought by a woman named Chanda. In all, the movie is a perfect blend of comedy and humour, which makes the film stand out of the crowd. The movie is likely to release on January 18, 2019. Arshad looks excited about his upcoming movie and took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster of the movie. Apart from the actors, the fans have also gone crazy and the trailer has garnered more than 1.3 million views on the video-sharing platform–YouTube. The trailer of the movie is super exciting and one cannot take a chance to miss a single second of the video. The movie is shooted in various locations like–Mumbai, Bhopal, Raisen and Obedullaganj.

Here the full trailer–

