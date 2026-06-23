Fred Again.. India Tour 2026: Dates, Cities, Ticket Sale Details And Everything We Know

Fred Again India Tour: The enigmatic newspaper ads and social media hints were not part of any rehearsal. The Grammy Award-winning UK-based dance music artist and producer, Fred again.., has officially announced the much-awaited debut tour of India.

Organized and marketed solely by BookMyShow, the big three-city tour is scheduled to take place in December 2026. This announcement has created quite a stir in the international music world for one simple reason; these will be Fred again..’s only live tour dates in 2026 and first-ever since his performance in Italy in September 2025.

The tour will span three major metro cities across a single week, bringing his signature blend of emotional dance production and interactive live instrumentation to massive open-air venues.

What are the tour dates and cities?

December 5, 2026: Delhi NCR – Leisure Valley Ground

December 9, 2026: Mumbai – Mahalaxmi Race Course

December 13, 2026: Bengaluru – NICE Grounds

How to Get Tickets for Fred again.. India Tour 2026?

With the rare nature of live concerts by Fred again..this year, ticket demands are likely to be high. Knowing how to purchase the tickets will give you the best chance to grab one.

Where can I buy official tickets?

The tickets for this upcoming concert will be available through the BookMyShow site only. It’s important to note that there is a strong recommendation to stay away from any other ticketing platform as it might lead to scams.

When do tickets go on sale?

Concert registrations have been launched on both the BookMyShow app and site. To be able to access the tickets once they are up, you need to be logged into your account and register before June 30, 2026, when the tickets will start selling.

How much does Fred again India tickets cost?

Though the registration date and ticket selling date have already been established, BookMyShow has not released details about ticket prices and other information like VIP hospitality packages.

What is the age limit for the concert?

A strict age restriction of 18+ applies for entry at all three tour stops. The security personnel will verify government issued ID cards at the entry gates.

What time do the gates for Fred again.. concert open?

The gates for the events are supposed to open at 3:00 PM. Fans are advised to reach there early in order to queue up at the security counter and watch the opening acts, as the show turns out to be a huge electronic music performance spanning over multiple hours.

What Can Fans Expect From the Live Setlist?

The upcoming concert tour is not just going to be any ordinary DJ performance but a complete live production by Fred again.., who is known to play his instruments along with triggering samples live on stage.

What songs will Fred again play?

The repertoire is sure to take people through all the years of music he has made in his life, and the show is expected to move from the delicate voice note songs of his Actual Life series all the way to his USB series.

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